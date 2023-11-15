Hockey India mourns the demise of Sahara Group Chairman Shri Subrata Roy

Hockey India on Wednesday mourned the demise of Sahara Group Chairman Shri Subrata Roy, who passed away in Mumbai of a cardiorespiratory arrest. He was 75 years old.

Led by Roy, the Sahara India Pariwar was at the forefront of promoting sports in India, including hockey. Sahara Group was the major partner of Hockey's apex body from 1995 to 2017 and played a pivotal role in the revival of the sport through its unwavering support.

Hockey India mourns the sad demise of Shri. Subrata Roy, Chairperson of Sahara India Pariwar a long term supporter of Indian Hockey and Hockey India.



Condoling Subrata Roy's demise, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “We at Hockey India are deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Mr Subrata Roy. He was a true sports lover, and his vision with the Sahara India Pariwar in promoting sports was inspirational. His contributions to hockey will be remembered forever. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief.”



Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh said, "Mr Subrata Roy was very passionate about hockey. His support through Sahara India Pariwar has played a very important role in the revival of hockey in India, and he will forever be remembered among the hockey fraternity for his contributions to the sport. We at Hockey India express our deepest condolences to his family and friends."