HI moves towards re-launch of Hockey India League, signs marketing agency

In an exciting development for hockey fans, Hockey India has signed Big Bang Media as its exclusive commercial and marketing partner to bring back the much awaited Hockey India League.

The performance of the national men’s & women’s teams at the Tokyo Olympics and the fervent fanfare that they received after the same, rekindled the spirit of hockey that lives in the heart of our country.

The Hockey India League (HIL) epitomized this spirit over the five seasons it was held from 2013-2017 bringing together the finest talent from across the world of hockey.

Apart from being a well-packaged tournament, Hockey India League gave exposure to Indian talent and acted as a supply chain to the Indian men's hockey team.

The current core of the Indian men's hockey team with the likes of skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, and many more honed their skills during their tenure in the Hockey India League.

Speaking on the occasion, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "I am very pleased today because the Hockey India League was one of my top priorities when I assumed office as president of Hockey India. It will be a critical stepping stone for India and we are delighted to have Big Bang Media as our exclusive Commercial partner for the HIL. Their understanding of the sport, esports, content, media & IP monetization is unparalleled and we are very excited for what we could collectively achieve and deliver.”



"I am delighted that we are moving towards the launch of a new era of the Hockey India League. It will revitalize not only hockey in India, but also bring fresh energy to the sport globally", he continued.



Echoing the sentiments of the President, Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India, said, “The Hockey India League will bring together the best of the world and a great learning experience for young talent as well. We are confident of taking this forward with Bing Bang Media Ventures Pvt. Ltd. and their expertise to manage the commercial and marketing aspects of the league”.



After assuming the office as first-ever player president of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey prioritized launching Hockey India League again and it seems the first step towards the initiative has begun.