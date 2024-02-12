Hockey India League likely to be held in December '24-January '25

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, on Monday, set a tentative time frame for the revival of the Hockey India League (HIL).

The HIL, which was last held in 2017, is likely to be held from December 2024 to January 2025, reported ESPN. However, the final schedule will be announced only after the International Hockey Federation gives its approval to Hockey India.



"We are almost done with the talks about the window for the Hockey India League. We have already announced a commercial and marketing agency for the league.," Tirkey said.

The new season of HIL will feature eight teams in the men's category and four in women's. Their matches will be taking place simultaneously.

Hockey India is currently consulting the franchises regarding hosting the league. However, the venues have still not been finalised.

"We are still thinking about the venues. We will take a decision on whether to do the league in a home-away format or conduct it in two or three venues," he added.

No decision on Schopman

Talking about the Indian women's team's failure to secure a 2024 Paris Olympics berth, Tirkey said, "It's bad luck. We have been playing well. We won a few tournaments; we became champions in the FIH Nations Cup and Asian Champions Trophy. Against Germany (in Olympic Qualifiers) we were leading in the shootout but couldn't make it count. We had defeated Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy and at the Asian Games, but couldn't get the results in Olympic Qualifiers."

Tirkey also said that no call has been taken on the future of head coach Janneke Schopman.

"We haven't decided on anything. Now Pro League matches are happening and there are more matches in May. We'll see, we haven't decided yet," he said.