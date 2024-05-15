Hockey India launches basic coaching course to cater to aspiring coaches

Hockey India on Wednesday announced the schedule for the basic coaching course, catering to individuals keen on pursuing coaching careers, including former players.



The Coaching Course Level Basic is scheduled to be held online from June 24 to 29, and it will consist of five batches, each accommodating 40 candidates.

The course is part of the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway Development Programme and aims to cultivate and educate aspiring coaches, providing them with a platform to advance towards FIH Level Coaching Courses.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates having prior experience in coaching a district, school, or university hockey team, or have played at the national level or represented at the All India Inter University level for a minimum of three years are eligible for the course.

Along with that, the candidates should have the ability to communicate effectively in the English language.

The courses are specifically designed for coaches or potential coaches who have not previously attended any Hockey India Level 'Basic' & Level '1' Coaching Courses.

Meanwhile, Hockey India will also conduct a one-day basic online course. Successful completion of this exam is mandatory to qualify for the Hockey India Level ‘1’ Coaching Course.

Online registration for the Coaching Course Level Basic started at 10:30 AM on May 15 and will conclude at 3:00 PM on May 18.

Speaking about the Coaching Course Level Basic, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of coaches and fostering a culture of excellence in hockey coaching in India. We are particularly excited to welcome former players who are keen on transitioning into coaching roles. Through these courses, we aim to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their coaching careers."