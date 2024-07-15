Odisha, Jharkhand register big wins in Hockey India Junior Men and Women East Zone C'ship

Action-packed matches continued on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women East Zone Championship 2024 in Kolkata.

The matches on day 2 saw a lot of goals and it was an entertaining day which saw Odisha, Assam, and Jharkhand claim victories in the women’s category.

Jharkhand, Bihar, and Odisha won in the men’s category.

﻿Odisha thrash Manipur 5-0



Odisha began the day with a 5-0 victory over Manipur in the women’s category.

Kujur Priyanka (20’), Captain Amisha Eka (30’, 36’), Anushka Bhawre (39’), and Drupati Naik (55’) were on target for Odisha.

In the second match in the women’s category, Assam registered a 4-0 win over Bihar.

The goalscorers for Assam were Ashmita Tigga (17’), Sumitra Swargiari (23’), Ritu Bawri (29’), and Reshma Jagat (60’).

The third and last match of the women’s category for the day saw Jharkhand defeat West Bengal by 4-1.

Barwa Purnima (4’), Roshni Aind (45’), Pinki Kumari (49’), and Mundu Sukarmani (51’) got on the scoresheet for Jharkhand while Shanti Horo (17’) was the lone scorer for West Bengal.

﻿Jharkhand put 13 past Assam

Jharkhand mauled Assam 13-1 in the men’s category in the fourth match of the day.

The goalscorers for Jharkhand were Faguwa Horo (7’, 30’, 46’), Jolen Topno (13’, 17’, 26’, 48’, 59’), Bhengra Gledshan, (14’), Dungdung Ashish (24’), Dodray Sandeep (39’), Roshan Ekka (43’), and Joseph Dhodray (55’). The only goal for Assam Hockey was scored by Rinku Barman (45’).

In the second men’s category match, Bihar registered a narrow 4-3 victory over Manipur.

Manipur opened the scoring through Ricky Tonjam (14’), followed by goals from Khangembam Somikant Singh (27’) and Captain Silheiba Lisham (53’).

But Bihar fought back and completed their comeback, courtesy of goals from Atit Kumar (19’, 49’), Aakash Yadav (39’), and Amrendra Kumar Singh (57’).

The last match of the day saw Odisha defeat West Bengal by 7-2 in the Men's category.

Odisha built a solid lead through goals from Abhisek Topno (24'), Deepak Pradhan (26', 47', 51'), Karan Lakra (27', 59'), and Deonath Nanwar (37'). West Bengal attempted to fight back through Karan Shaw (48') and Bishnu Paswan (53') but could not change the outcome.