Inaugural Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championships to begin tomorrow

The inaugural Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championships 2023 (Zone B) are scheduled to commence in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, starting on 20th November and culminating in the Final showdown on 30th November.

The Junior category will see the participation of 12 teams - Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Berar Hockey Academy (Vidarbha) Amravati, Republican Sports Club, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy, Hubli Hockey Academy, R.V Academy of Hockey, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Cuddalore Hockey Academy, Ashwini Sports Academy, SAIL Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, SDT Hockey Nilgiris Academy.

The Sub Junior Championship will have eight teams as participants - Tamil Nadu Hockey Academy, Gangpur Sports Academy, Lakshmi Ammal Sports Academy, Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy, Smart Hockey Academy Raipur, Ashwini Sports Academy, SAIL Hockey Academy, Cuddalore Hockey Academy.

Notably, the participating teams will be divided into two groups (A and B) in the 1st Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championships 2023 (Zone B), and the top two teams from each group in both the Junior and Sub Junior Men's categories will secure places in the respective Semi-Finals of the Championships, scheduled to take place on 29th November. The winners of the Semi-Finals will lock horns in the Final on 30th November, while the losing teams will play the 3/4th place matches on the same date.

In the group stage, teams will earn three points for a win, while a draw will reward each team with one point. In the event of a tie at the end of regulation time, a shoot-out will decide the victor, adding an extra layer of excitement to the classification matches.

As the country eagerly anticipates this exciting tournament, Hockey India's vision to nurture the upcoming hockey talents shines through. This event marks a crucial step in cultivating the next generation of hockey stars, fostering the sport's substantial growth in India. The Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championships serve as the perfect platform for this endeavor.

"We're thrilled to commence the Hockey India Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championships in Kovilpatti, Tamil Nadu, as a pivotal step in our commitment to fostering grassroots talents," stated Hockey India President Padma Shri Dr. Dilip Tirkey

"This tournament is poised to be a significant platform for player development, encouraging them to refine their skills and reach new heights in their game," he further emphasized.

Secretary General Shri Bola Nath Singh highlighted the array of chances offered to young players, stating, "The Junior and Sub Junior Men Academy Championships serve as an excellent stage for all talents to display their skills and enrich their experience in top-tier hockey. The unparalleled passion for the sport motivates us to ensure every avenue is explored for the growth of hockey in our nation."