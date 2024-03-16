Hockey India HPD conducts coaching workshop for domestic head coaches

Hockey India High-Performance Director Herman Kruis conducted a workshop focusing on contemporary coaching methods and grassroots hockey development on the sidelines of the 14th Senior Women National Championship in Pune.

The aim was to equip coaches in the domestic circuit with the skills to enhance the learning journey of young hockey players from the onset of their careers.



As a part of Hockey India's ongoing commitment to elevating coaching standards at the grassroots level, Herman Kruis led a workshop.

During the session, he highlighted the significance of instilling a sense of ownership in young athletes and stressed the value of active learning as opposed to passive learning.

Kruis also underscored the importance of promoting broad motor development, advocating for exposing players to diverse play styles and sports to establish a solid foundation of fundamental skills during their developmental stages.

In attendance for this workshop were coaches from Goan, Manipur, Odisha, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Diu & Daman, Maharashtra, Assam, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Chandigarh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Kruis emphasised the key points covered in the workshop, stating, “We delved into effective coaching strategies that prioritize interactive learning. Encouraging players to take ownership and articulate concepts themselves fosters a culture of learning from mistakes and boosts confidence. This approach cultivates a supportive learning environment, moving away from mere competition where players seek to outshine each other.”

"The importance of empowering grassroots coaches to provide top-quality coaching cannot be overstated. It is essential for athletes to establish strong fundamentals early on. This ensures a smoother transition for players entering the national setup," he highlighted the rationale behind organizing the workshop.