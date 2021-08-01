Hockey
Road to the semi-finals for the Indian men's hockey team
It wasn't just 6 matches, it was a wait of 49 years and the big day is finally here after a long long time
There is no doubt that India's road to the Olympics has been tough. Especially in the last 12 years, from not qualifying for the 2008 Olympics to making it to the semifinals in 2021, India has weathered the toughest journey to get to where they are. We take a look at their journey over the tournament to the semi-finals.
How did they qualify for the Olympics?
India qualified by beating Russia in the 2019 Olympic qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar. They won by an aggregate score of 11-3 over two legs.
India v New Zealand
India v Australia
India v Spain
India v Argentina
India v Japan
The final groups stage match saw a few key players rested such as Rupinder Pal Singh. It seemed like an easy game for India but there were a few nervous moments given that Japan was playing for their pride. The final score was 5-3 for India but not before Japan had also fought to keep the score at 2-1 and 3-2. The Indian defense had a lot of work on their hands but at the end of it, managed to get by.
India v Great Britain
The much-awaited quarter-final ended with India winning 3-1. It was no ordinary match despite Inia having a 2-0 lead. The match went into the third quarter when Great Britain won a PC and scored in the last 3 seconds. It was a nervy 4th quarter as Sreejesh kept India alive and it was a goal in the 57th minute that brought India a 2 goal lead and took them to the semi-final.