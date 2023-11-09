Hockey India announces team for FIH Women's Junior World Cup 2023

Hockey India on Thursday named the Indian junior women's team for the much-awaited FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile, from November 29 to December 10.

India are grouped along with Germany, Belgium and Canada in Pool C. The Women in Blue will kick off their campaign against Canada on November 29 before taking on Germany and Belgium on November 30 and December 2 respectively.

The Netherlands, South Africa, Australia and Chile completed Pool A, while Argentina, Spain, Zimbabwe and Korea have been grouped in Pool B. In Pool D, England, the USA, New Zealand and Japan will vie for a place in the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for December 6 and the semifinals on December 8, while the final will be played on December 10.

Hockey India has named the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for the much-awaited FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023 scheduled to be held from 29th November to 10th December 2023 in Santiago, Chile led by Preeti.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #RisingStars pic.twitter.com/A9iNfn2pMi — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 9, 2023

In the previous edition, India had narrowly missed out on a bronze medal, finishing fourth. For the upcoming edition, the Indian junior team will be led by Preeti, while Rutuja Dadaso Pisal will be her deputy.



Khushboo will be the team's first-choice keeper while Madhuri Kindo will be the stand-by. Neelam, Preeti, Jyoti Singh and Ropni Kumari have been named in the squad as the defenders along with midfielders Mahima Tete, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Hina Bano, Sujata Kujur and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal.

The forward line features Sakshi Rana, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Deepika Soreng, Dipi Monika Toppo and Sunelita Toppo, while defender Thounaojam Nirupama Devi and midfielder Jyothi Edula have been named as replacement players for the marquee event.

Speaking about the team selection, coach Tushar Khandker, said, “We have an incredible talent pool, it wasn't easy to select the final squad, but I believe we have chosen the best one for the World Cup and these players have worked very hard in the past couple of months leading up to the event. The players are excited, they have performed really well in the recent past and it's a wonderful opportunity for them to showcase their talent on the prestigious platform."

"We will have our training and practice matches in Argentina before heading to Chile, so that will help us in acclimatising to the conditions and setting the tempo for the Junior World Cup," he added.

Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team for FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2023:

GOALKEEPERS

Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo

DEFENDERS

Neelam, Preeti (C) Jyoti Singh, Ropni Kumari

MIDFIELDERS

Mahima Tete, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Hina Bano, Sujata Kujur, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (VC)

FORWARDS

Sakshi Rana, Mumtaz Khan, Annu, Deepika Soreng, Dipi Monika Toppo, Sunelita Toppo

Replacements

Thounaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyothi Edula