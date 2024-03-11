Hockey India announces 28 member probables for National men's coaching camp

Hockey India has revealed its 28 core probables for the senior men’s national camp, set to take place from March 12 to 30 at the esteemed Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, as the Indian team gears up for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Coming off a triumphant run in the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24, where they currently hold the third spot with 15 points from eight matches across Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, the team is preparing to further hone their skills. The league is scheduled to resume on May 22 in Antwerp, Belgium, followed by stops in London on June 1 and the Netherlands for its final leg.

Chief coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, Craig Fulton, highlighted the importance of this upcoming camp, stating, “We are looking to begin an important block of training in this camp, and we need to ensure we are in the best shape possible before heading for a series of Test matches in Australia.”

Reflecting on the recent Pro League matches in Odisha, Fulton added, “The Pro League mini-tournament in Odisha proved to be an excellent testing ground, but there is always room for improvement, and we will look to set things straight well before the final leg of the Pro League and the Paris 2024 Olympics.”

Indian men’s hockey team 28-member core group:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh, Sanjay, Sumit, Amir Ali.

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Vishnukant Singh

Forwrads: Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpreet Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, Boby Singh Dhami, Araijeet Singh Hundal.