Hockey India announces Indian junior men's team for Europe tour

Hockey India, on Saturday, announced the Indian junior men’s team that will tour Europe between May 20 to 29. The team will play five matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and a club called Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in the Netherlands.



The tour is part of Hockey India's initiative to help the team gain exposure and build on experience. They will play their first match on May 20 against Belgium in Antwerp before playing the same opponents in Breda, Netherlands on May 22.

The team will then play the Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda on May 23 followed by a game against Germany on May 28. They will then return to Breda to play Germany once again on May 29 in their final match of the tour.

“We have been training hard at our camp and have developed an understanding of each other’s gameplay. It will be wonderful to play together against teams from other nations to help us build on our game and get better through this kind of exposure,” said captain Rohit.



Echoing his captain’s words, vice-captain Shardanand Tiwari said, “This will be a wonderful experience and will go a long way in evaluating where we stand as a team and as individual players. It will be a great way to figure out our strengths and what areas we would need to touch upon.”

Indian squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Prince Deep Singh, Bikramjit Singh

DEFENDERS: Shardanand Tiwari, Yogember Rawat, Anmol Ekka, Rohit, Manoj Yadav, Talem Priyo Barta

MIDFIELDERS: Ankit Pal, Roshan Kujur, Bipin Billavara Ravi, Mukesh Toppo, Manmeet Singh, Vachan H A

FORWARDS: Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Arshdeep Singh, Gurjot Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad, Dilraj Singh, Gursewak Singh