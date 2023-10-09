Indian junior men's hockey team announced for the Sultan of Johor Cup

Hockey India announces the 20-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team that will participate in the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 from 27th October to 4th November in Johor, Malaysia. The 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 will feature 8 teams this time around instead of the customary 6 teams that it featured in previous editions.



India have been placed in Pool B along with Malaysia, Pakistan, and New Zealand, while Pool A will consist of Germany, Australia, South Africa, and Great Britain. Captain Uttam Singh will be assisted by Vice Captain Rajinder Singh in his endeavour to lead India to a top 2 finish in Pool B and ensure qualification for the Semi-Finals.

Speaking about the upcoming tournament, Indian Men’s Junior Hockey Team Coach CR Kumar said, “The selection committee has taken all previous tournaments into consideration to come up with a well-balanced team to compete and succeed in the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023. We are looking to encourage and give an opportunity to players who have the skills to outperform the opponent, to play penetrative passes between lines. The tournament is also an opportunity to assess and understand six nations that will be heading to the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023 and it’s being played under the same climate conditions that we can expect at Kuala Lumpur in December.”

Hockey India announces 20-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team for the 11th Sultan Of Johar Cup 2023 led by Captain Uttam Singh.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/1AzuTdNYhN — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 9, 2023

The goalkeeping department will be entrusted to the reliable duo of Mohith H S and Ranvijay Singh Yadav, while the defenders travelling to Johor are Amandeep Lakra, Rohit, Sunil Jojo, Sukhvinder, Amir Ali, and Yogember Rawat.



Meanwhile, the midfield will witness the presence of dynamic players like Poovanna C B, Vishnukant Singh, Rajinder Singh, Amandeep, Sunit Lakra, and Abdul Ahad. In the forward department, the team consists of Uttam Singh, Arun Sahani, Aditya Lalage, Angad Bir Singh, Gurjot Singh, and Sathish B.

Captain Uttam Singh highlighted his intention for the 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023, saying, “The whole team has been training hard and the guys who weren’t in the squad last time around have also stepped up their performances, raising the overall level of the team. The 11th Sultan of Johor Cup 2023 is an important tournament in the lead-up to the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2023 and we are eager to defend our title.”

Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team:

Goalkeepers

Mohith H S

Ranvijay Singh Yadav

Defenders

Amandeep Lakra

Rohit

Sunil Jojo

Sukhvinder

Amir Ali

Yogember Rawat

Midfielders

Vishnukant Singh

Poovanna C B

Rajinder Singh

Amandeep

Sunit Lakra

Abdul Ahad

Forwards

Uttam Singh

Arun Sahani

Aditya Lalage

Angad Bir Singh

Gurjot Singh

Sathish B