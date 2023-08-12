Hockey India announces 34-member women's team core group for Asian Games

Hockey India on Sunday named a 34-member core probable group for the Senior Women's National Coaching camp scheduled to begin on 13th August 2023 at SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The camp will conclude on 18th September 2023 ahead of the prestigious Hangzhou Asian Games.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will begin their campaign at the Hangzhou Asian Games against Singapore on 27th September 2023. India are placed in Pool A along with Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong China, and Singapore. Indian players will be entering the camp with confidence after having won the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament in Barcelona last month with a 3-0 victory over the hosts Spain.

The core group includes goalkeepers Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki, while Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, and Mahima Chaudhary are included in the list of defenders.

The midfielders called up to the camp include Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, and Ajmina Kujur. The core probable group also includes Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, and Beauty Dungdung in the list of forwards.

Speaking about the upcoming National Coaching Camp, Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "We have showcased in our recent competitions that we are growing as a team and are constantly learning. The upcoming camp is an important one for us as we are spearheading our preparations for the Hangzhou Asian Games which could be our road to securing a spot for the Paris Olympics 2024."

"We will work on the areas where we still need to improve in the camp and will focus on ensuring all the players are comfortable in playing the kind of hockey that we want to play. It is important that all of us are on the same page before the all-important competition ahead for us," Schopman signed off.

List of players in India's 34-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Bichu Devi Kharibam

4. Bansari Solanki

Defenders

5. Deep Grace Ekka

6. Gurjit Kaur

7. Nikki Pradhan

8. Udita

9. Ishika Chaudhary

10. Akshata Abaso Dhekale

11. Jyoti Chhatri

12. Mahima Chaudhary

Midfielders

13. Nisha

14. Salima Tete

15. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam

16. Jyoti

17. Navjot Kaur

18. Monika

19. Mariana Kujur

20. Sonika

21. Neha

22. Baljeet Kaur

23. Reena Khokhar

24. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke

25. Ajmina Kujur

Forwards

26. Lalremsiami

27. Navneet Kaur

28. Vandana Katariya

29. Sharmila Devi

30. Deepika

31. Sangita Kumari

32. Mumtaz Khan

33. Sunelita Toppo

34. Beauty Dungdung