Hockey India names 41-member core probables for junior women's national camp

Hockey India on Sunday named a 41-member core probable group for the Junior Women's national coaching camp that begins on January 8 at Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru.



The new core probable group has been picked based on their performances in the domestic championships held in 2023.

The players will report to coach Tushar Khandker on January 8 for a month-long camp that concludes on February 6.

Speaking about the upcoming camp, Khandker said, "This core group has been picked based on the players' performances for their respective state teams in the Hockey India Junior Women's National Championship, the Zonal Championships as well as the Junior Women Academy National Championships and the Zonal Championships. I have always believed that there is no dearth of talent in India. I look forward to working with this new group as these players will be closely watched and developed with focus on the next FIH Junior World Cup."

List of players in the 41-member core-probable group:

Goalkeepers: Vidyashree V, Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi and Engil Harsharani Minz

Defenders: Lalthantluangi, Niru Kullu, Mamita Oram, Thounjaojam Nirupama Devi, Jyoti Singh, Anjali Barwa, Pawanpreet Kaur and Puja Sahoo

Midfielders: Priyanka Dogra, Rajni Karketta, F. Lalbi Aksiami, Manisha, Nirali Kujur, Hina Bano, Ksetrimayum Sonia Devi, Anisha Sahoo, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Supriya Kujur, Jaisikdeep Kaur, Binima Dhan, Huda Khan and Sakshi Rana

Forwards: Sonam, Sanjana Horo, Dechamma PG, Ishika, Himanshi Sharad Gawande, Kanika Siwach, Nisha Minj, Yamunna, Geeta Yadav, Gurmail Kaur, Lalrinpuii, Munmuni Das, Ashwini Punjab Kolekar, Sunelita Toppo (Sr. Women Core Group)

Standby: Lakhimoni Majuwar (Goalkeeper), Mamteshwari Lahare (Defender) and Sejal (Forward)