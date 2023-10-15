HI announces 34-member probable group for national camp ahead of Women's ACT

Hockey India, on Sunday, named a 34-member core probable group for the senior women's team's national coaching camp, scheduled to begin on October 16 at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.



The national camp will end on October 22 ahead of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi.

The inaugural continental tournament will feature the reigning Asian Games gold medal winner China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand and host India.

The tournament will kick off on October 27, with India taking on Thailand in the opener.

Only 12 days left until Ranchi lights up with fierce competition! 🏑



Get ready for Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #JWACT2023 pic.twitter.com/R3CRedxKh3 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 15, 2023

Janneke Schopman, the head coach of the Indian women's team, said the week-long camp will be beneficial for the team. It will help the players to finetune their weak areas and assess their bronze-medal winning performance at the Asian Games.



“Every tournament we play from now on till the Olympic Qualifiers will be important for us, giving us an opportunity to improve as a team. This will be a very short camp in Bengaluru before we move to Ranchi," said Schopman.



“We will be assessing our performance at the Asian Games in detail. The players are returning after a brief break and will be mentally fresh to take on the upcoming challenge at home,” she added.

Indian women's hockey probable group:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi, Bansari Solanki.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Dhekale, Jyoti Chhatri, Mahima Chaudhary.

Midfielders: Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Marina Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokhar, Vaishnavi Phalke, Ajmina Kujur.

Forwards: Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Mumtaz Khan, Sunelita Toppo, Beauty Dungdung.