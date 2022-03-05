Sardar Singh named coach of India 'A' men's hockey team for CWG, Deepak Thakur to guide women's side

Hockey India today announced a list of 33 players each for the India 'A' Men's and Women's core probables group. Former Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Sardar Singh has been named as a Coach of the India 'A' Men's side, while former Indian Men's Hockey Team forward and two-time Olympian Deepak Thakur has been named as a Coach of the India 'A' Women's team. The respective India 'A' Men's and Women's team will be in camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru from 7 March, 2022.



The developmental step has been taken by Hockey India after a meeting Chaired by Sports Secretary Smt. Sujata Chaturvedi held on 15 February 2022, wherein the Indian contingent's preparation in eight high priority disciplines for the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games and 2022 Asian Games was discussed by the National Sports Federation of India, Sports Authority of India and relevant sports federations.



Following the announcement, Hockey India President Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam said, "The selection of this group of 33 players each for the India 'A' Women's and Men's core group is a positive development aimed at widening the talent pool for selection of the respective Men's and Women's National teams. We are really happy to have stalwarts like Deepak Thakur and Sardar Singh join the national coaching programme. The wealth of experience, technical know-how and world class ability that they both will bring to the table will be extremely beneficial for this group of players, which will in turn strengthen Indian hockey manifold."



Among the list of Core Probables named in the men's camp are the notable inclusions of Olympic medallists Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra, who along with veteran forward S V Sunil have made themselves available for selection again for the National team following their retirement earlier in 2021. Experienced forward Ramandeep Singh is also eligible for selection following his inclusion in the list of Core Probables.



The list of 33 players named in the India 'A' Men's and Women's Core Probables is as follows:



India 'A' Men's Core Probables



1. Prashant Kumar Chauhan – Goalkeeper

2. Pawan – Goalkeeper



3. Pankaj Kumar Rajak – Goalkeeper



4. Sahil Kumar Nayak – Goalkeeper



5. Rupinder Pal Singh – Defender



6. Birendra Lakra – Defender



7. Manjeet – Defender

8. Yashdeep Siwach – Defender

9. Moirangthem Dinachandra Singh – Defender



10. Abhisek Lakra – Defender



11. Faraz Mohd – Defender



12. Akshay Avhad – Defender



13. Nabin Kujur – Defender



14. Abhishek Pratap Singh – Defender

15. Mareeswaran Sakthivel – Midfielder

16. Sushil Dhanwar – Midfielder



17. Sheshe Gowda B M – Midfielder



18. Bharath K R – Midfielder



19. Gregory Xess – Midfielder

20. Darshan Vibhav Gawkar – Midfielder



21. Sandeep Singh – Midfielder/Forward



22. Ramandeep Singh – Forward



23. Maninder Singh – Forward



24. S. Karthi – Forward



25. Prabhjot Singh – Forward



26. Pawan Rajbhar – Forward



27. Abharan Sudev – Forward



28. Pardeep Singh – Forward

29. Mohd Umar – Forward

30. Harsahib Singh – Forward

31. S V Sunil – Forward

32. Sunit Lakra – Forward



33. Rahul Ekka – Forward



India 'A' Women's Core Probables

1. Rashanpreet Kaur – Goalkeeper



2. F Ramenmawi – Goalkeeper



3. Sheweta – Goalkeeper



4. Simran Singh – Defender



5. Gagandeep Kaur – Defender



6. Marina Lalramnghaki – Defender



7. Priyanka – Defender



8. Reet – Defender



9. Reema Baxla – Defender

10. Mudita – Defender



11. Sumita – Defender



12. Khusbu Kujur – Defender/Midfielder



13. Rinki Kujur – Defender/Midfielder



14. Premanjali Toppo – Defender/Midfielder



15. Prabhleen Kaur – Midfielder



16. Ajmina Kujur – Midfielder



17. Sushma Kumari – Midfielder



18. Jyoti – Midfielder

19. Mary Kandulana – Midfielder

20. Amandeep Kaur – Midfielder



21. Kavita Bagdi – Midfielder



22. Kirandeep Kaur – Midfielder



23. Chetna – Forward



24. Yogita Bora – Forward



25. Jiwan Kishori Toppo – Forward



26. Lalrindiki – Forward



27. Sarabdeep Kaur – Forward



28. Raju Ranwa – Forward



29. Neeraj Rana – Forward



30. Kanchan Nidhi Kerketta – Forward



31. Anjali Gautam – Forward



32. Monika Dipi Toppo – Forward



33. Dipti Lakra – Forward

