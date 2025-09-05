Hockey heroes lend helping hand in Punjab flood relief efforts

The floods that swept through Punjab in late August have left vast destruction, with more than 350,000 people affected, farmland under water across districts such as Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Ferozepur, and dozens of villages still struggling under several feet of water.

Amid this devastation, some of India’s celebrated hockey names have taken up a new kind of role - not as athletes, but as rescuers.

Per a Hindustan Times report, former India defender and Olympic bronze medalist Rupinder Pal Singh, now serving as Assistant Commissioner (Under Training) in Punjab PCS, has been working around the clock in Dinanagar sub-division of Gurdaspur.

Leading operations in coordination with the NDRF, BSF and the Army, he has overseen the evacuation of more than 1,500 people, including infants, pregnant women and the elderly, from clusters of villages such as Makora Pattan, Jhabkra, Jago Chak Tanda, Jainpur, Ogra, Abadi Chandigarh and Marara.

Olympic medallist, & PC ace Rupinder Pal Singh engaged in distributing relief materials to flood affected people who are in a relief camp, in Gurdaspur, Punjab. Dist. Magistrate, under whom he works, appreciated him for his commitment in discharging professional duty. pic.twitter.com/qPRCZR8EXa — stick2hockey.com (@indianhockey) September 3, 2025

“Some areas were under 12–15 feet of water. Now it has receded in most places, but some are still in the red zone. Whatever I am doing, it is my duty,” Rupinder told Hindustan Times, stressing that this service is simply part of his responsibility.

Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh commended Rupinder’s contribution, noting how the former drag-flicker is ensuring not only safe evacuation but also a steady flow of food, medicines and relief materials to those stranded. Alongside him, other hockey greats have also joined the relief front.

Jugraj Singh, once India’s feared drag-flick specialist and now a senior police officer in Gurdaspur, has been crucial in coordinating rescue logistics with different agencies.

Gurwinder Singh Chandi, the 2012 Olympian forward now serving in the state police, has lent his energy to medical emergencies, helping stranded families and supporting local volunteers in distributing aid.

For these former India players, the setting is different but the demands feel familiar. The quick decisions, stamina and teamwork that once defined them on the hockey field are now guiding their work in flooded villages.

Their role in the relief effort underlines how sporting grit can translate into steady hands when a community faces crisis.