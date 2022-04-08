CWG Begin In
Hockey

Women's Hockey Pro League: India vs Netherlands - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the latest updates from India's clash against the Netherlands in the FIH Women's Pro League.

Indian womens hockey team at FIH Pro League 2021/22 (Source: Orissa Post)
X

Indian women's hockey team at FIH Pro League 2021/22 (Source: Orissa Post)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2022-04-08T15:47:43+05:30

The Indian women's hockey team is back in action in the Pro League 2021/22 tournament and will take on Netherlands in a doubleheader on April 8 and 9. The World No.1 Netherlands team is currently leading the Pro league table with 17 points.

India last played Germany, where they lost one and won the second match. Both the matches were decided by penalty shoot-outs. India has lost two matches and is fourth on the table currently with a total of 12 points.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!


