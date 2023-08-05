'We are just one phase away from converting PCs'- Indian coach Craig Fulton

Indian hockey team coach Craig Fulton accepted that the team is not able to finish off things and the non conversion of penalty corners is concerning after drawing with Japan in the Asian Champions Trophy.

India managed to score only one goal from 16 penalty corner opportunities against Japan in the second group game on Friday.

“Japan defended extremely well. It is always a point of concern why we are failing to convert all these chances. We will try to find out our combinations and work them out going forward,” said Craig Fulton after the game in the press conference.

“We are playing the way we want to but just not able finish our chances. We are just one chance away from finding our rhythm back soon,” he added further.

When asked about whether Indian players focus more on winning penalties rather than taking shots on goal, Fulton said,“It depends on the player what he decided to do and we back them in doing that. They have the license to shoot whenever they want to but if a player is winning penalty corner, it is their choice.”

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh also accepted that Japanese defence was brilliant and the Indian team failed to take their chances.

Asked if there was any pressure on him or his team to convert penalty corners into goals, Harmanpreet said,“We keep trying to put and do our best but we are not under pressure. (Japan's) defence was good. We were following the instructions that we received. So, we know what we need to do in the next tie (against Malaysia).”

"We will try to attack the areas that gave us goals in the opening game (vs China). We would also try something new," he signed off.

India will face Malaysia on 6th August who are coming on a good run of two wins defeating Pakistan and China. The India and Malaysia clash will decide the bragging rights on the top of the table.