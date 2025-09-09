Hope on the sidelines: How the Hockey Asia Cup stirred lives and livelihoods in Rajgir

Rajgir, a historic town nestled in Bihar’s Nalanda district, has always been known for its spiritual legacy and tourist attractions.

But in recent weeks, it carried a new identity — that of a buzzing sports hub.

The successful hosting of the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Hockey 2025 here was not just a milestone for Indian hockey but also a transformative experience for the people of Rajgir.

For the first time since New Delhi (1989) and Chennai (2007), India had welcomed this continental tournament.

Thousands of fans streamed into the Rajgir Hockey Stadium each day, waving flags, beating drums, and cheering for their favourite teams.

Beyond the pitch, however, the tournament left behind stories that went far deeper — of resilience, small businesses, and a budding sports culture in Bihar.

A peanut seller’s hope

Outside the stadium gates, 70-year-old Samundri Devi sat on the ground with her basket of peanuts.

A resident of Pathrora Panchayat, she is the sole provider for her family. Her husband, once a contractor, has been battling tuberculosis for years.

“My husband was once a contractor, building houses and earning well. Now he coughs up blood. He has TB,” she told The Bridge. “Today, when I counted the money, it was around 900 rupees for four days of work.”

For her, the Hockey Asia Cup was more than just a sporting spectacle; it was a lifeline.

It gave her a chance to earn enough to buy food and medicine.

Yet, Samundri’s eyes lit up when she spoke about her grandchildren.

“Such sports events should be held here. I even told my son to bring my grandson to watch the match. He will learn something good from it,” she said, her voice carrying both pride and longing.

Peanut seller Samundri Devi outside Rajgir Hockey Stadium during the Asia Cup

This was not her first tryst with a big tournament either. During the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy last year, she also set up a small stall.

“In those 15 days, I earned ₹3,000. Sports should keep happening in Rajgir. Whenever there’s a game, people come here and we can sell our stuff,” she explained.

Idlis and dreams on two wheels

Just a few steps away, the air was filled with the aroma of freshly steamed idlis.

Dinesh Pandit, 45, balanced his makeshift kitchen on a bicycle.

A father of three, he has made a modest living pedalling through nearby villages to sell his food.

Two years in Coimbatore taught him the craft of idli-making, and now Rajgir has given him a new audience.

“Sales are better here than usual. I couldn’t come for the women’s hockey, but this time we are enjoying it. Hockey is happening in Rajgir, and I am very happy. There should be more games,” he smiled, serving a plate to a young fan.

Idli vendor Dinesh Pandit serving fans near Rajgir Hockey Stadium.

What started with a nudge from a woman police officer who once tasted his idlis has now become a steady source of income whenever tournaments come to town.

His story is one of many that highlight how sport is shaping livelihoods in unexpected ways.

From Kolkata to Rajgir: A traveling vendor’s view

The influx of visitors did not just benefit locals. Vendors from other states also found opportunities.

Saurabh, a jersey seller from Kolkata, set up a small stall outside the Rajgir stadium. His business, he admitted, was slower than in bigger cities — but that did not dampen his spirits.

“Rajgir is very good, it’s developing. Sales are happening, but they’re still low. They will increase gradually,” he said.

What struck him more was the atmosphere.

“There is a big difference between Kolkata and Bihar. The fan following is stronger there. But if we come from outside to sell our stuff, it will definitely boost development here. I’ve stayed long enough that I’ve even picked up some Bhojpuri,” he laughed.

For Saurabh, who travels across India selling sports merchandise, the tournament was proof that Bihar is ready to embrace a new sporting culture.

“If there is an IPL or an international match here, I will definitely come again. We’re even hearing that a World Cup match might be held here next year,” he added hopefully.

Bihar’s sporting spotlight

The Hockey Asia Cup may have lasted only a few days, but it has left behind ripples.

From women like Samundri Devi who found dignity in small earnings, to vendors like Dinesh and Saurabh who discovered new markets, the tournament became a catalyst for the local economy and aspiration.

Fans gathered outside Rajgir Hockey Stadium to watch the Asia Cup action on a big screen

And more may be on the horizon. Construction is underway at the Rajgir Sports Complex, where a cricket stadium is taking shape.

According to Raveendran Sankaran, General Secretary of the Bihar State Sports Authority, the facility could be completed by the end of the year. Decisions on whether it will host IPL or T20 World Cup matches, however, will rest with the BCCI.

For now, Rajgir has already scored a win.

By bringing global hockey to Bihar, the Asia Cup has not just showcased India’s sporting prowess but also revealed how deeply sport can transform lives in places far removed from the metropolitan glare.