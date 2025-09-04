Hockey
Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India dominate Malaysia - HIGHLIGHTS
The hosts bounce back after going a goal down in their second Super 4s outing on Thursday night.
India squandered a host of chances against Korea in its opening Super 4s game on Wednesday night at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 at Rajgir, Bihar and needed a late equaliser from Mandeep to help salvage points.
On Thursday, the task only got harder for the hosts as they went down to Malaysia who have been unbeaten thus far in the tournament in the very first minute.
Thereafter, however, India pulled up their socks and put on a clinical display of hockey to dominate Malaysia 4-1.
As it happened...
Live Updates
- 4 Sep 2025 3:46 PM GMT
Full-time | MAS 1 - 4 IND
India conceded early, in the very first minute.
That goal stung and thereafter, India, as if insulted, shifted gears.
A torrent of attacks followed and for a change, India were clinical in their finishing.
India led 3-1 going into half-time and in Q3, they scored again to consolidate.
Q4 was all about holding possession and they did that with aplomb.
In all India, had 12 circle penetrations and with 53% possession, the hosts controlled the game and delivered the goods on the night.
Manpreet Singh, for scoring a goal and providing an assist, is awarded the player of the match award.
India will take on China next on Sept 6.
And that's all that we have for you from Rajgir tonight.
Good night from all of us here at The Bridge.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:40 PM GMT
India run the clock down and as the hooter blows, the job is done for the night.
India win and they've dominated Malaysia, who incidentally came in unbeaten.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:37 PM GMT
Q4 | MAS 1 - 4 IND
Shilanand steals the ball from a Malaysian defender and charges goal bound from the left flank.
He penetrates the circles and lets fly a reverse hits, Sukhjeet dives to deflect the ball, he misses it and the shot itself is just wide of the upright.
1' left.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:34 PM GMT
Q4 | MAS 1 - 4 IND
India taking their time to build from the halfway mark.
They move the ball from the left to the right and then inject a through ball to the edge of the Malaysian box, and that's been the pattern of India's offensive plays for the night.
And it has worked.
3' left.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:29 PM GMT
Q4 | MAS 1 - 4 IND
When Malaysia have possession, India employs a high-press.
The hosts not giving anything away here, they want to score again in Q4.
In the Malaysian final third, Jugraj drills in a through ball and Abhishek sends a deflection goal-bound, but it flies just wide of the upright.
9' left.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:25 PM GMT
Q4 | MAS 1 - 4 IND
India appearing very confident in this Q4.
They're taking their time with every free-hit and every offensive move.
Malaysia is being denied the ball and a chance to force an attack.
11' left.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:23 PM GMT
Q4 | MAS 1 - 4 IND
Q4 has now begun and Malaysia now has a mountain to climb.
The game is in India's bag going into this final quarter.
The objective for India will be to add to the total, for goal difference could well come in to consideration at the end of the Super 4s.
13' left.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:21 PM GMT
Q3 | MAS 1 - 4 IND
The hooter blows to signal the end of Q3.
India consolidated their lead by pumping in yet another goal in this Q3.
Thereafter, they sat back just a tad bit, controlled the game and defended on a need basis.
They've been clinical so far and just one-quarter stands between India and a first victory in the Super 4s.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:18 PM GMT
Q3 | MAS 1 - 4 IND
India defending well right now as well.
Malaysia finding it difficult to move past India's final third.
1' left.
- 4 Sep 2025 3:15 PM GMT
Q3 | MAS 1 - 4 IND
India in complete control at the moment.
The error in conceding the goal in the opening minute has been their only blemish thus far.
4' left.