Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India dominate Malaysia - HIGHLIGHTS

India squandered a host of chances against Korea in its opening Super 4s game on Wednesday night at the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 at Rajgir, Bihar and needed a late equaliser from Mandeep to help salvage points.

On Thursday, the task only got harder for the hosts as they went down to Malaysia who have been unbeaten thus far in the tournament in the very first minute.

Thereafter, however, India pulled up their socks and put on a clinical display of hockey to dominate Malaysia 4-1.

