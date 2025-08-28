Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India eye World Cup spot- Squad, fixtures, where to watch

The Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 begins on Friday, August 29, at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar.

Eight Asian nations will battle for continental supremacy and a direct ticket to the FIH World Cup 2026.

For India, ranked seventh in the world and led by Harmanpreet Singh, the tournament represents both a shot at redemption after a poor Pro League campaign and an opportunity to clinch their fourth Asia Cup title.

Tournament overview

This year’s Asia Cup has a slightly altered lineup, with Bangladesh and Kazakhstan stepping in for Pakistan and Oman, who withdrew earlier.

The teams are split into two pools:

Pool A: India, Japan, China, Kazakhstan

Pool B: South Korea (defending champions), Malaysia, Chinese Taipei, Bangladesh

The top two teams from each pool advance to the Super4s round, where they face each other in a round-robin format.

The best two progress to the final on September 7, while the other two contest the third-place playoff.

Teams failing to make the Super4s will battle in classification rounds.

India’s challenge

India enters the Asia Cup under pressure after a nightmare European leg of the Pro League 2024-25, where they suffered a seven-match losing streak.

Coach Craig Fulton has named a full-strength squad, aware that missing direct World Cup qualification would mean going through the qualifiers.

With stalwart Harmanpreet Singh marshalling the defense, India’s biggest challenges will be fixing defensive lapses that cost 26 goals in their last eight games and improving penalty corner conversion beyond Harmanpreet’s drag-flicks. And also finding consistency from goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

India opens their campaign against China (World No. 23) on Day 1. While India are clear favourite, China’s counter-attacking style has troubled opponents before, and complacency could prove costly.

India Squad for Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Krishan Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Reserves: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi

Full Schedule – Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025 (IST)

August 29 (Friday)

09:00 AM: Malaysia vs Bangladesh (Pool B)

11:00 AM: South Korea vs Chinese Taipei (Pool B)

1:00 PM: Japan vs Kazakhstan (Pool A)

3:00 PM: India vs China (Pool A)

August 30 (Saturday)

1:00 PM: Bangladesh vs Chinese Taipei (Pool B)

3:00 PM: South Korea vs Malaysia (Pool B)

August 31 (Sunday)

1:00 PM: China vs Kazakhstan (Pool A)

3:00 PM: Japan vs India (Pool A)

September 1 (Monday)

1:30 PM: Bangladesh vs South Korea (Pool B)

3:30 PM: Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei (Pool B)

5:30 PM: China vs Japan (Pool A)

7:30 PM: India vs Kazakhstan (Pool A)

September 3 (Wednesday)

2:30 PM: 5-8th place SF (A3 vs B4)

5:00 PM: Super 4s Match #1

7:30 PM: Super 4s Match #2

September 4 (Thursday)

2:30 PM 5-8th place SF (A4 vs B3)

5:00 PM: Super 4s Match #3

7:30 PM: Super 4s Match #4

﻿September 6 (Saturday)

2:30 PM: 7/8th place match

5:00 PM: Super 4s Match #5

7:30 PM: Super 4s Match #6

September 7 (Sunday)

2:30 PM: 5/6th place match

5:00 PM: 3rd/4th place playoff

7:30 PM: Final

Where to Watch Men’s Hockey Asia Cup 2025

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

Global Access: Watch.Hockey app & website