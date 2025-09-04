Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India dismantle Malaysia to lead Super 4s table

The Indian Men’s Hockey Team came back from a goal down and stormed over the finish line, defeating Malaysia 4-1, in their second Super 4s game at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium, in the Hero Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir Bihar 2025. It was a landmark day for Captain Harmanpreet Singh as well, as he won his 250th cap for the Indian Men’s Hockey Team.

For the hosts, the goals came from Manpreet Singh (17’), Sukhjeet Singh (19’), Shilanand Lakra (24’), and Vivek Sagar Prasad (38’). Meanwhile Shafiq Hassan (2’) found the back of the net for Malaysia.

India dominate Malaysia in the Hockey Asian Cup 2025🔥



After a lackluster outing against Korea, India turned the tables on the unbeaten Malaysia.



Despite going down by a goal early in the game, the hosts kept their composure and were clinical in their finishing.



India now lead… pic.twitter.com/6VlifYZ6tw — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 4, 2025

It was Malaysia who got the better of the early exchanges, as they scored with their first attack when Shafiq Hassan (2’) found the back of the net. After that, Malaysia dominated possession and continued to maintain the pressure on the hosts. Midway through the first quarter, India, with Dilpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and co, started to build in attack, but Malaysia continued to hold out. India finished the quarter in the ascendancy, but were yet to find the equaliser. Malaysia led 1-0 after the first quarter.

In the first few minutes of the second quarter, India won five back-to-back penalty corners, and four were thwarted. The fifth penalty corner saw Harmanpreet Singh’s shot saved after which Manpreet Singh (17’), India’s most experienced player, pounced on the chance and made it 1-1. The momentum was now with India, and a couple of minutes later Sukhjeet Singh (19’) made it 2-1 for the hosts. With the half hour mark around the corner, Dilpreet Singh picked up the ball in the middle of the park and drove it in towards Shilanand Lakra (24’), who deflected it past the goal keeper to make it 3-1. Malaysia did attack in the final phases of the first half but India’s defence kept them at bay, and went into the half-time break with a 3-1 lead.

India celebrate a goal. (Photo credit: Hockey India)

Early in the third quarter, Malaysia won a penalty corner, and were hoping to reduce the deficit. However, Krishan Bahadur Pathak saved it brilliantly, to help maintain India’s lead. The hosts were looking to impose themselves further, and continued to attack. Midway through the quarter, Manpreet set it up for Vivek Sagar Prasad (38’), who promptly made it 4-1. From then on in though, Malaysia started fight back, and put together a few good moves as they went in search of their second goal. However, India’s defence held on and ended the quarter with the three-goal lead intact.

Firmly in control of the contest, the Indian Men’s Hockey Team dominated possession in the early exchanges of the fourth quarter. Not willing to give in, the Malaysian team kept on attacking but India’s defence marshalled by Captain Harmanpreet Singh slammed the door shut on their opponents. India eventually came away with a comfortable 4-1 win on the night.