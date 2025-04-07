Hockey Men's National C'ship: Arunachal, Chhattisgarh earn promotion to Division B

Hockey Jammu & Kashmir, Chhattisgarh Hockey, and Hockey Association of Bihar enjoyed victories in Division , C while Hockey Chandigarh and Hockey Uttarakhand won in Division B on the fourth day of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2025 in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

With that, the Division C matches are over and Hockey Arunachal and Chhattisgarh Hockey have ended the tournament on top of their respective pools with seven and nine points respectively as they win promotion to Division B in the next edition.

The day began with a 2-2 draw between Hockey Raj and Hockey Arunachal Pradesh in Pool A of Division C. Abhinav Singh (29’) opened the scoring for Arunachal Pradesh but Hockey Raj scored two goals on the to,t coming from Vishal Kumar (42’) and Pulkit Kesari (46’). In the fourth quarter, Jay Prakash Patel (59’) scored a crucial equaliser for Hockey Arunachal to draw the game and ensure they end the tournament on top of the table.

In the same pool of Division C, Hockey Jammu & Kashmir enjoyed a dominant 15-1 victory over Tripura Hockey. Jagmeet Singh (15’, 49’, 49’, 53’), Jotveer Singh (21’, 45’, 47’, 59’), Sodhi Pavneet Singh (17’, 23’, 36’), Sahil Kumar (3’), Sushmeet Singh Pathania (52’), Gurpreet Singh (56’) and Vishu Sharma (57’) scored for the winning side while Sukhwinder (19’) got the lone goal for Tripura Hockey.

In Pool B of Division C, Chhattisgarh Hockey edged past Hockey Himachal 3-2 to win promotion. Kartik Yadav (19’, 28’, 35’) scored a brilliant hattrick for the winning side while Amit Chahal ( 13’) and Harsh (38’) were the goalscorers for Hockey Himachal.

In the last game of Division C, Hockey Association of Bihar defeated Hockey Gujarat with a commanding scoreline of 14-0. Jony Kumar (12’, 15’, 22’, 27’, 38’, 42’, 55’) was in brilliant form and recorded seven goals to his name. He was joined by Danish MD (17’, 47’, 60’), Captain Nigam Prabhakar (35’, 45’), Abhay Kumar (14’) and Rohit Lama (29’) in the scoresheet for Hockey Association of Bihar.

In Division B, Pool A, Hockey Chandigarh beat Goans Hockey 4-0. Amandeep (19’), Mohit (48’), Manjinder Singh (54’) and Gurmukh Singh (56’) were the goalscorers for the winning side.

Next, Hockey Uttarakhand defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh with a thrilling scoreline of 5-3 in Pool A of Division C. Vishal Kumar (10’, 32’), Captain Deepak Singh Fartyal (12’, 50’) and Deepanshu Aswal (20’) scored for Hockey Uttarakhand while Ramana Balla Venkat (34’), Siva Boya (37’) and Kumar Ragipati Sandeep (49’) scored the three goals for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.