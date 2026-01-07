Kane Russell's hat-trick powers HIL GC past Shrachi Bengal Tigers

HIL GC produced a clinical attacking display to defeat Shrachi Bengal Tigers 6-3 in a high-scoring Men’s Hockey India League 2025–26 clash at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

Kane Russell starred with a hat-trick as HIL GC capitalised on penalty corners and late opportunities to seal a deserved victory.

The Tigers struck first through captain Jugraj Singh, who converted a penalty stroke in the 12th minute following sustained pressure. HIL GC responded strongly in the second quarter, scoring twice in quick succession. Sam Ward equalised with a deft touch before Russell followed up moments later with a powerful drag-flick to put his side ahead.

Second-half surge defines both encounters

HIL GC extended their advantage after the break as Russell added another penalty corner goal, before Sudeep Chirmako found the net from open play to make it 4-1. The Tigers mounted a brief comeback in the 40th minute, with Tom Grambusch scoring from a penalty corner and Christopher Ruhr converting a rebound to reduce the deficit. However, Russell completed his hat-trick soon after, and with the Tigers opting to remove their goalkeeper late on, James Albery scored into an empty net to confirm the 6-3 result.

In the other fixture of the day, Hyderabad Toofans scripted a remarkable comeback to defeat Ranchi Royals 3-2. Ranchi Royals dominated the first half through a brace from Tom Boon, who scored in the 11th and 17th minutes to give his side a commanding lead.

Hyderabad Toofans turned the match around in the second half, beginning with Amandeep Lakra converting a penalty corner in the 42nd minute. Nic Woods levelled the scores three minutes later, shifting momentum decisively. With less than three minutes remaining, Talwinder Singh struck the winning goal to complete the turnaround and secure all three points for the Toofans.

All Men’s Hockey India League matches are broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 and DD Sports, with live streaming available on Waves and the Hockey India League YouTube channel.