Hockey India League 2026 auction set for September 24

The Hockey India League (HIL) will conduct its 2026 mini auction on September 24 at the Hockey India headquarters in New Delhi, with the Ranchi Royal Tuskers confirmed as the tournament’s newest franchise.



The Royal Tuskers will compete in both the men’s and women’s leagues, taking over operations from Team Gonasika and Odisha Warriors, who withdrew after just one season.

Their entry ensures the league retains its eight-team structure ahead of the upcoming season.

Franchises completed player trades and retentions by the September 9 deadline and will now bid to fill their squads within revised spending limits of ₹4 crore for men and ₹2 crore for women.

Squad sizes have been reduced from 24 to 20 players, while the overseas player quota has been cut from eight to seven, creating additional budget flexibility for Indian signings.

Unlike previous years, the 2026 auction will adopt an accelerated format, with teams submitting a shortlist of players for bidding to streamline the process.

The new season will begin in January with a multi-city schedule.

Chennai will host the opening leg, while Bhubaneswar and Ranchi are confirmed as additional venues.

Rajgir is being considered as a potential fourth host city. Rarh Bengal Tigers will defend their men’s title, while the women’s league will see a new champion following the withdrawal of defending winners Odisha Warriors.

The introduction of the Ranchi Royal Tuskers and the adjusted auction rules are expected to add intrigue as teams strengthen their rosters for the league’s 2026 edition.