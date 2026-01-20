Hyderabad Toofans beat HIL GC to enter top three; Soorma shock table-toppers in Men's HIL

Hyderabad Toofans strengthened their playoff push with a tense 3-2 victory over HIL GC in their final league match of the Men’s Hockey India League 2025-26 at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

The result lifted the Toofans to third place on the points table, keeping their qualification hopes alive.

Despite HIL GC enjoying early possession, Hyderabad struck first through Zachary Wallace, whose sixth-minute penalty corner effort deflected past goalkeeper James Mazarelo.

The lead was short-lived as Kane Russell responded with a drag-flick from HIL GC’s first penalty corner two minutes later. The opening quarter remained lively, with Amandeep Lakra restoring Hyderabad’s advantage through another well-executed set piece to make it 2-1.

The Toofans extended their lead in the second quarter when Shilanand Lakra finished from close range after sustained pressure. HIL GC remained threatening and reduced the deficit early in the third quarter, with Russell converting his second penalty corner goal of the match.

The final quarter saw HIL GC pile on the pressure, including 18 circle entries, but Hyderabad’s defence held firm to secure all three points. HIL GC slipped to fourth place following the loss.

Soorma hand Lancers first defeat

In the other fixture of the day, Soorma Hockey Club produced a disciplined display to defeat league leaders Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 2-1, handing them their first loss of the season. Goals from Jeetpal and Vivek Sagar Prasad proved decisive, while Victor Wegnez was named Player of the Match for his all-round contribution.

Soorma took the lead midway through the second quarter when Jeetpal converted a rebound after Nicolas Keenan’s initial effort was saved. Capitalising on sustained pressure after the break, Vivek Sagar Prasad doubled the advantage through a penalty corner variation.

The Lancers pulled one back through Henderson but were unable to find an equaliser despite a strong finish, as Soorma moved up to sixth in the standings.