Harmanpreet Singh becomes 4th player to be named Player of the Year in consecutive years

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Friday that Harmanpreet Singh of India has been named the FIH Player of the Year 2021-22 in the men's category.

Harmanpreet is just the fourth player to win the Player of the Year award (men's category) in consecutive years joining an elite list that includes Teun De Nooijer (Netherlands), Jamie Dwyer (Australia) and Arthur van Doren (Belgium).

Harmanpreet's total points tally stood at 29.4 points, followed by Thierry Brinkmann with 23.6 points and Tom Boon with 23.4 points.

With his scintillating form all year round along with his master Drag-Flicks; Harmanpreet Singh is your FIH Player of the Year 2021-22 for the second time running.

In the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22, he scored 18 goals, ending the season as the top scorer for India and now holds the record for most goals scored by a player in a single season of the Pro League.

Harmanpreet was also in terrific form at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Dhaka 2021, where he scored 8 goals in 6 games, scoring in every single game as India finished on the podium. His performances were also crucial to the Indian team as it won the silver medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Speaking on the occasion, Harmanpreet said "I am truly very humbled and honoured to have won the FIH Player of the Year Award 2021-22. This is a big moment for my career and I am really happy."

"However, I must say that this award is not mine alone, even though it is an individual award, because without the help and support of my teammates, this would not have been possible in anyway at all. So, this is for the team."

An Arjuna Awardee in 2021, Harmanpreet's focus will now shift to the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2022-23, where they will face Spain and New Zealand in the next leg, beginning on 28 October in Bhubaneswar.

"Winning such a prestigious award motivates me to work harder on my game so that I can maintain the high levels regularly. Against Spain and New Zealand, my aim will be to carry out the orders and help execute the plans to perfection. Only then can we do well," Harmanpreet said.