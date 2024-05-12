'We are in the last stages of intense training block': Harmanpreet Singh

The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said they identified and worked on the areas they needed to work on following 0-5 drubbing in the Test series against Australia during their Down Under tour last month.

As the Paris Olympics set to kick off in July, Harmanpreet said the Indian squad has been going through intense training to prepare for the Games.

“We are in the last stages of an intense training block right now. The team has worked on the areas we felt needed attention after the tour of Australia,” said Harmanpreet in a Hockey India release.

The Indian men's team will travel to Europe to play their FIH Pro League matches before the Olympics.

“Soon, we will head to Europe to play some essential matches in the Pro League 2023-24 to test ourselves against some tough opponents like Argentina, Belgium, Germany, and Great Britain," said Harmanpreet.

“The chemistry in the squad continues to grow and with only 75 days left for the Paris Olympics we are working to be in the best shape possible,” he added.

India, who won a medal at the Tokyo Olympics ending a 41-year wait, will begin their Paris Olympics campaign on July 27.

India have been clubbed with Belgium, Australia Argentina and Ireland in Pool B.

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet's deputy Hardik Singh said the presence of experienced campaigners like PR Sreejesh and former captain Manpreet Singh is beneficial for the youngsters in their preparations for the Olympics.

“The team is leaving no stone unturned in our endeavour to change the colour of our previous medal and clinch gold at the Olympics this time. We have players like PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh who could be playing their fourth Olympics along with quite a few players who could be playing their third Olympics, including our captain," said Hardik.

“Their experience has been instrumental in moulding some of the younger players we have in the squad right now. Only 75 days remain for the Paris Olympics and we cannot wait to begin our Olympic journey,” he added.