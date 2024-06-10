'We showed great resilience and teamwork’: Harmanpreet Singh

The Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh emerged as a standout performer, finishing as the top scorer for India at the end of their FIH Pro League campaign in London.



With 12 goals to his name, he is also currently the joint-leading goalscorer of the tournament alongside Australia’s Blake Govers and the Netherlands' Jip Janssen. Harmanpreet's scoring prowess was evident as he netted 8 goals from penalty corners and 4 from penalty strokes.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Harmanpreet stated, "The FIH Pro League has been an incredible journey for us. Some of our victories against strong teams like the Netherlands 2-2 (4-2 SO), Argentina (5-4), and Germany (3-0) highlight the hard work and determination of our squad. We have shown great resilience and teamwork throughout the tournament."

Harmanpreet also emphasized the significance of this tournament as a preparatory ground for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

"This league has been crucial in helping us understand our strengths and areas for improvement. Competing against top-tier teams has given us valuable insights into our game. We now know where we stand and what we need to work on to perform at our best on the global stage," he said.

Looking ahead, the Indian team will take a short break before returning for a brief camp in Bangalore, where they will focus on fine-tuning their strategies and addressing key areas.

“We have identified specific aspects of our game that need attention, and the upcoming camp will be vital in working on those areas. Our goal is to build on our performance and ensure we are fully prepared for the Paris Olympics,” Harmanpreet concluded.