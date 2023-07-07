Harmanpreet Singh to lead Indian men's hockey team in four-nation tournament

Harmanpreet Singh will lead the 24-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team in the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament to be held in Terrasa, Spain, from 25th to 30th July.

India will play against England, Netherlands, and hosts Spain in the four-nation tournament, which will serve as the preparatory event for the Indian team ahead of the much-awaited Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, which will be followed by the crucial Hangzhou Asian Games 2023.



Hardik Singh will act as the deputy to Harmanpreet Singh.

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh will take care of the goalkeeping department along with Krishan Bahadur Pathak, while Manpreet Singh will lead the defense along with Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh. Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Sanjay make a comeback after missing FIH Pro League matches.

Hardik Singh will lead the midfield along with Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, and Raj Kumar Pal, while Sumit and Nilakanta Sarma will make a comeback to the midfield.

Experienced forwards Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay will feature in the forward line along with Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Pawan, Dilpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Karthi Selvam.

The forward line comprises the lethal attacking prowess of Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Pawan, Dilpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, and Karthi Selvam.

Speaking on the team selection, Chief Coach Craig Fulton said, “We have carefully chosen a balanced squad that brings together experience and youthful energy. We aim to create a cohesive unit that can compete at the highest level.”

"The four-nation tournament in Spain will provide us with the perfect platform to fine-tune our strategies and test our skills against top-quality opposition. It will help us identify areas that need improvement, thus playing a vital role in our preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy and the Asian Games. We are confident that this exposure will enhance our performance and help us gear up for the challenges that lie ahead,” he added further.

Indian Squad for Spain tour:

Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay

Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Raj Kumar Pal

Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Pawan, Dilpreet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Karthi Selvam