Hardik Singh out of Wales match; doubtful for remainder of Hockey World Cup: Reports

Indian midfielder Hardik Singh is set to miss out on India's final group stage match in the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 against Wales owing to an injury sustained during their 0-0 draw against England.

Potentially, the 24-year-old might be miss the remainder of the tournament due to the same hamstring injury, as per a report in Times of India.

Hardik Singh all but ruled out for India in the WC is a huge blow. He was the perfect link up between the defensive line and the forward line. A lot of onus will now be on Manpreet, Vivek Sagar & Nilakanta in the midfield. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) January 16, 2023

Singh might be replaced with one of the reserves, depending on the seriousness of the injury. Hardik found himself on the scoresheet in India's tournament opener against Spain when he scored the hosts' second goal of the game.



Hailing from Khusropur, Punjab, this isn't Hardik's first stint as a World Cup player. He was also involved in the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup which was hosted at Bhubaneshwar, India as well.

India is next slated to play Wales on 19th January, on their quest to get the direct qualification to the quarter-finals. England, however, stand in the hosts' way. With a better goal difference, India will have to beat Wales convincingly and ideally, England will have to lose to Spain for the men in blue to clinch the top spot in Pool D.