Gulf-based Indian businessman announces Rs 1 crore reward to hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh

A Gulf-based Indian businessman on Monday announced Rs 1 crore cash award to hockey goalkeeper P R Sreejesh who emerged as one of the stars of the Indian men's hockey team's historic bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

"Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played a crucial role in helping the Indian hockey team secure bronze at the Olympics. We acknowledge his contributions and are pleased to announce a cash reward of Rs. 1 crore for him", said Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Chairman and Managing Director of VPS Healthcare, in a tweet.

The Indian hockey team rewrote history in the Tokyo Olympics as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, defeating a plucky Germany 5-4 to win the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match held on August 5.

Leading 5-4, India conceded a penalty corner six seconds from the final hooter, but Sreejesh and the defence once again came to the side's rescue.