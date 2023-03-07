Grassroots Development Program to unearth young hockey talent launched

Hockey India on Tuesday announced a new Grassroots Development Program which is designed to unearth young talent and improve the bench strength of the National Senior and Junior teams for men and women.

Under this initiative, the governing body for hockey in the country will conduct zonal championships at the Sub-Junior (U-16) and Junior (U-19) levels. The program aims to find the most talented players in each of the zones – north, south, east, and west.

The first inter-zonal tournaments will begin on 19th March 2023, with an expected 30 state teams participating.

President of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey, spoke about the potential impact of the introduction of Zonal Championships, “The Zonal Championships will provide young athletes with exposure to the same match conditions as the Hockey India National Championships. Shortlisted athletes identified in the zonal championships will be required to participate in the National Championships, giving them opportunities to further develop their Hockey skills.”

To promote the identification of talented athletes, each zone will be equipped with selection committees, Hockey India Secretary General Mr. Bhola Nath Singh said, “Each of the zones will have its selection panel. The selection committee will consist of a minimum of three members each. The selectors and the coaches of the zonal teams will be responsible to monitor and keep us updated on the further development of all the players."

A special coach's panel is being formed for the Inter-Zonal Championship, which will consist of coaches who hold a minimum FIH Level 1 Certificate. This panel will not only coach the teams participating in the championship but also ensure the development of their fellow domestic coaches

The formation of U17 and U19 Indian teams is also being pondered upon along with sending them for foreign exposure tours. This will help players gain experience and draw in more fans, generating interest in the sport. As a result, the future bench strength of the main Junior and Senior Indian teams is expected to become stronger.