Graham Reid v/s Harendra Singh: A look at achievements of the two as Indian hockey coach

Former Indian mid-fielder and coach, Harendra Singh was appointed as the head coach of the United States of America's hockey team. Singh had coached both the Indian senior men's and women's team in the past, and was one of the major reasons behind India's recent resurgence in the world of hockey.



Here, we take a close look at all the achievements of Harendra Singh and his successor, Graham Reid as a coach of the Indian national hockey team.

#FIHProLeague #ARGvIND Ahead of this week's fixture between men's team of Argentina and India, we caught up with the India's coach Graham Reid to talk about his plans and aspirations for the double header against the Olympic champions. @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/vO82LhZ2vs

Harendra Singh



Harendra Singh was appointed as the full-time coach of the Indian men's senior team in the year 2018. This was just two years after he led the junior boy's team to the World Cup title in the year 2016 and less than a year after he was appointed as the head coach for the Indian women's team in 2017.

Other than guiding the junior team to the World Cup, Singh also assisted the women's team to the Asia Cup title in 2017 at Japan. The women's team, though, failed to impress at the 2018 Commonwealth Games under him finishing fourth in the tournament before he was swapped to the senior men's team.

In his first assignment with the senior men's team, Singh steered India to a gold medal at the 2018 Asian Champions trophy, before the team settled for a bronze at the 2018 Asian Games and a silver at the 2018 Champions Trophy after losing to Australia in a penalty shootout in the final.

Harendra Singh, though, was shown the door following the Indian team's disappointing sixth place finish at the Hockey World Cup held at Bhubaneswar towards the fag end of 2018.

Graham Reid

The Australian Graham Reid was brought in by Hockey India in April 2019 following the sacking of Harendra Singh earlier in the year.

In his only major assignment since being appointed as the head coach, Reid helped India earn an Olympic quota during the FIH Olympic qualifiers in November 2019.

Frankly, there is not enough sample size to compare between Harendra Singh and Graham Reid's achievements as the coach of Indian hockey team. While Singh led the resurgence of Indian hockey at the global level, Reid now has the responsibility to take it forward and guide the country to its first Olympic medal since their gold medal finish at the 1980 Moscow Games.