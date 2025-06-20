Government approves ₹25,000 monthly aid for hockey players picked for national camps

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has approved a monthly out-of-pocket allowance of ₹25,000 for players selected in the national camps for both men’s and women’s teams. This marks the first time such financial assistance is being extended to hockey players under the developmental group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).

The decision, informed by PTI, was finalized during the latest Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) meeting held in the capital on Thursday. A total of 80 players, comprising 40 men and 40 women, stand to benefit from this initiative. The allowance, which will amount to ₹20 lakh every month, is separate from the ₹50,000 stipend already allocated to core group athletes.

“Hockey India had been requesting this for a while, and considering the consistent performance of the players, we have decided to approve it on merit,” said Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya during an informal interaction with the media.

Each month, Hockey India will be required to submit a list of eligible players based on current form and fitness. A ministry official clarified that the names could change depending on these criteria.

At present, most hockey players earn their primary income through employment with various departments and public sector organizations. While a graded contract system has been under discussion within Hockey India for a few years, it has not yet been implemented. Prize money from international competitions such as the Olympics and Asian Games also contributes to the players’ income.

India's men's hockey team has delivered impressive performances on the global stage, winning bronze medals at both the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and the Paris 2024 Games. Meanwhile, the women's team finished fourth in Tokyo but did not qualify for the Paris edition.

Currently, both teams are participating in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, though results so far have been less than encouraging.

Additional Approvals Worth ₹4.28 Crore

During the same MOC meeting, financial proposals totaling ₹4.28 crore were approved. A significant portion, around ₹1.38 crore, will support tennis players, including Saketh Myneni, Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, and three top-performing women players.

A Sports Authority of India (SAI) official also noted that funding support for several para-athletes was approved. Additionally, new names have been added to the developmental group under TOPS, while the core group remains unchanged.

Talent Identification to Go Digital

In a parallel initiative, the sports ministry is launching a digital platform to enhance talent scouting across India. A new mobile app will allow aspiring athletes to upload their performances for review by regional talent identification panels under SAI.

“If the initial assessment shows potential, the athlete will be invited to the nearest Khelo India Regional Centre for further evaluation,” said Minister Mandaviya. “This expands our talent discovery system beyond age-group competitions and helps reach remote regions of the country.”

The initiative will be integrated into the National Sports Repository System, which aims to centralize athlete data and improve access to government support programs for emerging talent.