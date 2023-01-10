Log In
Hockey

Top goal scorers in Men's Hockey World Cup history - Stats & Standings

Take a look at the top goal scorers in the history of the Men's Hockey World Cup.

Top Goal Scorers in the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup

By

Gayathri Venkatraman

Updated: 2023-01-10T12:49:37+05:30

With the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha just days away, we take a look at the highest goal scoring nations as well as the highest goal scorers in each edition in the tournament's history.

All Time Stats

In the 14 editions of the tournament so far, a total of 605 matches have been played with 2433 goals scored by 26 teams. This means an average of 4 goals have been scored per match in the Hockey World Cup.

Top 5 Goal-scoring Nations

  1. AUSTRALIA

Australia tops the list of goals scored with 305. It also has the highest win percentage (75), having played 92 matches and winning 69 of them.

  1. Netherlands

The Netherlands has played the most matches (100). It has won 61 of them and stands second among the top goal-scoring nations with a total of 267 goals.

  1. Pakistan

Pakistan has played 89 matches and scored 235 goals. It has won 51 matches and has a win percentage of 57.3%. However, it is the nation that has won the maximum number of World Cup titles (4 times: 1994, 1981, 1978, and 1971).

  1. India

India has played 95 matches, won 40 of them, and scored 199 goals. It stands 4th on this list with a win percentage of 42.11%

  1. Spain

Spain is right after India in the goals scored list with 176 goals. It has played 94 matches and won 44 of them.

Top Individual Goal Scorers

Below is a table of the top individual goal scorers at each edition of the FIH Men's World Cup:

EditionTournament / VenueTop Goal ScorerCountryGoals Scored
XIV - 2018Bhubaneshwar

Blake Govers

Alexander Hendrickx

Australia

Belgium

7
XIII - 2014The HagueGonzalo PeillatArgentina10
XII - 2010New DelhiLuke DoernerAustralia9
XI - 2006MonchengladbachTaeke TaekemaNetherlands11
X - 2002Kuala Lumpur

Jorge Lombi

Sohail Abaas

Argentina

Pakistan

10
IX - 1998UtrechtJay StacyAustralia11
VIII - 1994SydneyTaco Van Den Honert

Netherlands

10
VII - 1990Lahore

Floris Jan Bovelander

Ignacio Escudé

Netherlands

Spain

9
VI - 1986LondonRichard CharlesworthAustralia7
V - 1982BombayRajinder SinghIndia12
IV - 1978Buenos AiresPaul LitjensNetherlands15
III - 1975Kuala Lumpur

Ties Kruiz

Manzoor-ul-Hassan

Stefan Otulakowski

Netherlands

Pakistan

Poland

7
II - 1973AmstelveenTies KruizNetherlands9
I - 1971BarcelonaTanvir DarPakistan

8

    Hockey Hockey World Cup Hockey India 
