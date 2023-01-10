Top goal scorers in Men's Hockey World Cup history - Stats & Standings

With the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup to be held in Odisha just days away, we take a look at the highest goal scoring nations as well as the highest goal scorers in each edition in the tournament's history.

All Time Stats

In the 14 editions of the tournament so far, a total of 605 matches have been played with 2433 goals scored by 26 teams. This means an average of 4 goals have been scored per match in the Hockey World Cup.

Top 5 Goal-scoring Nations



AUSTRALIA Australia tops the list of goals scored with 305. It also has the highest win percentage (75), having played 92 matches and winning 69 of them. Netherlands The Netherlands has played the most matches (100). It has won 61 of them and stands second among the top goal-scoring nations with a total of 267 goals.



Pakistan Pakistan has played 89 matches and scored 235 goals. It has won 51 matches and has a win percentage of 57.3%. However, it is the nation that has won the maximum number of World Cup titles (4 times: 1994, 1981, 1978, and 1971). India India has played 95 matches, won 40 of them, and scored 199 goals. It stands 4th on this list with a win percentage of 42.11% Spain Spain is right after India in the goals scored list with 176 goals. It has played 94 matches and won 44 of them.

Top Individual Goal Scorers



Below is a table of the top individual goal scorers at each edition of the FIH Men's World Cup:

