Goal is to qualify for Pro League: Indian women's hockey coach Schopman

The Indian hockey team is looking at the upcoming FIH Women's Nations Cup to qualify for the next season of Pro League, which according to chief coach Janneke Schopman will provide her side quality preparation for next year's Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.



The 33 core group probables of the Indian women's team assembled for a four-week national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre here on Wednesday, following a two-week break after the National Games.



The camp is focussed on preparing the team for the FIH Women's Nations Cup scheduled to be held in Valencia, Spain from December 10 to 17. The tournament is an important fixture in the international calendar as the champion team will be promoted to the Women's Pro League's 2023-2024 season.



"The next four weeks are quite important for us as we will go through all the aspects of our game that needs to improve before we take on these strong teams in the FIH Nations Cup," Schopman said in a Hockey India release.



"It will certainly be a challenging competition as all teams will come with a goal to qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League by winning this tournament.



"For us, a place in the Pro League is critical as it gives us great exposure playing alongside some of the top teams in the world as we prepare for important events like Asian Games and Paris Olympics. The players very well understand the importance of Nations Cup," she added.



The selection trials for the FIH Nations Cup will also be held during the national camp.



In the FIH Nations Cup, India are grouped in Pool B along with Canada, Japan and South Africa while Ireland, Italy, Korea and Spain are in Pool A.



Indian women's core group: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki, Deep Grace Ekka, Gurjit Kaur, Nikki Pradhan, Udita, Ishika Chaudhary, Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Reet, Mahima Chaudhary, Nisha, Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Jyoti, Navjot Kaur, Monika, Mariana Kujur, Sonika, Neha, Baljeet Kaur, Reena Khokar, Vaishali Phalke, Ajmina Kujur, Lalremsiami, Navneet Kaur, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi, Deepika, Sangita Kumari, Rani, Beauty Dungdung.