Four Nations Tournament: Indian women’s team beat Uruguay in shootout

The Indian junior women’s team secured a 3-1 win in the shootout against Uruguay following a 2-2 draw in regulation time in their fifth fixture of the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

India’s vice-captain, Hina (10 minutes) and Lalrinpuii (24 minutes) put India in control early in the match, while Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi converted their chances in the shootout to seal the victory.

India got off to a strong start as Hina opened the scoring in just the 10th minute, followed by Lalrinpuii doubling the lead in the 24th minute to give India a 2-0 advantage at halftime.

Uruguay, however, mounted a comeback in the final quarter. Ines de Posadas pulled one back in the 54th minute before Milagros Seigal struck three minutes later to level the score at 2-2.

In the shootout, India held their composure as Geeta, Kanika, and Lalthantluagi scored three consecutive goals, while Uruguay were restricted to just one conversion.

India will be in action against hosts Argentina on June 1 (as per IST).