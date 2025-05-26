Four Nations Tournament: Kanika Siwach guides team to 3-2 win

The Indian junior women’s hockey team registered a 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their second match of the friendly Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina on Monday.

Sonam (21 minutes) and Kanika Siwach (46 minutes, 50 minutes) scored for India while Milagros Seigal (3 minutes) and Agustina Mari (24 minutes) found the net for Uruguay.

This is India's second win in as many outings. Earlier, India beat Chile 2-1 in the opener.

Uruguay took an early lead in the game as Milagros Seigal successfully converted a penalty corner in just the 3rd minute to push her side ahead early on.

In the second quarter, India scored the equaliser as Sonam scored through a penalty corner in the 21st minute. However, just three minutes later, Uruguay reclaimed the lead as Agustina Mari scored a goal through a penalty corner as well.

The game remained level at 2-all at the end of the third quarter.

A brace from Kanika Siwach in the final stretch helped India emerge victorious. She first scored through a penalty corner in the 46th minute, followed by a decisive field goal in the 50th minute to seal the well-deserved win.

India will take on Argentina on Wednesday (as per IST).

Scheduled between May 25 and June 2, four countries - Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India - are competing as part of their preparation for the Junior World Cup in December.