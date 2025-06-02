Four Nations Tournament: India lose to Argentina

The Indian junior women’s hockey team lost to hosts Argentina 2-4 in their final fixture at the Four Nations Tournament in Rosario, Argentina.

Kanika Siwach (11 minutes, 45 minutes) struck twice for India, continuing her impressive performance in the competition.

The game began at a quick pace, with four goals scored in the first quarter itself. Argentina got off to a flying start as Sol Guignet Gunazu (5th minute) opened the scoring. Just minutes later, Sol Ollala De Labra (7th minute) doubled the lead, putting the home side in control.

India pulled one back in the 11th minute through Kanika Siwach, who showed sharp awareness to reduce the deficit. However, Argentina responded quickly, with Milagros del Valle Alastra restoring the two-goal cushion in the 13th minute.

Following a quiet second quarter, Argentina added a fourth through Maxima Duportal in the 37th minute. Kanika netted her second of the game in the 45th minute, giving India a glimmer of hope, but Argentina managed the final quarter well to seal the 4-2 victory.

The tournament featuring four countries - Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, and India - concluded. The tournament meant to evaluate performance, assess team combinations, and refine strategies as part of India's preparation for the Junior World Cup in December.