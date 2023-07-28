Hockey
Hockey Four Nations tournament LIVE- India v/s England- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the hockey clash between the Indian men's team and England at the Four-Nation tournament in Spain.
Indian men's hockey team will take on England in the last game of the 100th Anniversary Spanish Hockey Federation - International Tournament.
After drawing against the Netherlands in the last game and losing to Spain in the first game, India would like to register their first win of the tournament.
Can they win their first game?
- 28 July 2023 12:23 PM GMT
49' India wastes another penalty corner.
India has failed to convert five penalty corners after the Harmanpreet goal. A better team in attacking terms in the second half but nothing much to show for.
India 1-1 England
- 28 July 2023 12:17 PM GMT
Third quarter: India 1-1 England
India dominated the third quarter with some brilliant attacking moves but they failed to convert any of the chances. India needs to sustain the intensity in the final quarter.
- 28 July 2023 12:15 PM GMT
43' India fail to convert again!
India has been attacking brilliantly in past 10 minutes but they have failed to convert four penalty corners and two clear cut chances in front of the goal.
India 1-1 England
- 28 July 2023 12:09 PM GMT
39' India is unlucky!
Harmanpreet hits the post with his drag-flick and England survives two back-to-back Indian penalty corners.
India 1-1 England
- 28 July 2023 12:05 PM GMT
35' India survive a sustained period of English attack.
Pawan saves the penalty corner and India can breathe now as the English forward line attacked the Indian goal continuously but India escaped unscathed.
India 1-1 England
- 28 July 2023 11:48 AM GMT
HALF TIME: India 1-1 England
A last-minute goal in the second quarter puts India on level terms with England after struggling for the majority of the game. India will have to regroup and come up with new attacking tactics to break the strong English defence.
- 28 July 2023 11:46 AM GMT
29' Harmanpreet equalizes and this time it will stand.
Indian skipper drags one beneath the goalkeeper and this time the goal stands giving India the equalizer. A goal just before half-time for India.
India 1-1 England
- 28 July 2023 11:44 AM GMT
28' The Indian team is struggling to get any openings.
England has been solid defensively and the Indian team has failed to get any substantial view at the English goal.
India 0-1 England
- 28 July 2023 11:34 AM GMT
19' Hardik Singh with brilliant skills!
Hardik carries the ball from midfield to the circle displaying brilliant skills but a goalmouth scramble means that England escape this attack.
India 1-0 England
- 28 July 2023 11:28 AM GMT
First Quarter: India 0-1 England
England's quarter as they attacked well giving India very less chances to attack. India needs to find their attacking rhythm soon.