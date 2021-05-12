Former National Hockey Umpire Ravinder Singh Sodhi passes away

Hockey India on Wednesday mourned the sad demise of 66-year-old National Hockey Umpire Ravinder Singh Sodhi. He passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 following covid-related complications.

The former National Hockey Umpire and the Technical Official, Ravinder had officiated in several top domestic hockey events. He had also officiated at the Indira Gandhi International Hockey Gold Cup Lucknow in 1988.

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former National Hockey Umpire and Technical Official, Mr. Ravinder Singh Sodhi. 🙏#IndiaKaGame #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/CGNWC5JIY5 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) May 12, 2021

Expressing Hockey India's deepest condolences to Ravinder's family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We at Hockey India are extremely saddened to hear the news of Ravinder's demise. His passing away has shocked the hockey fraternity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief."

