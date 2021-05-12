Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

Former National Hockey Umpire Ravinder Singh Sodhi passes away

Hockey India on Wednesday mourned the sad demise of 66-year-old National Hockey Umpire Ravinder Singh Sodhi.

Ravinder Singh Sodhi
X

Ravinder Singh Sodhi

By

Press Release

Updated: 2021-05-12T16:34:32+05:30

Hockey India on Wednesday mourned the sad demise of 66-year-old National Hockey Umpire Ravinder Singh Sodhi. He passed away in New Delhi on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 following covid-related complications.

The former National Hockey Umpire and the Technical Official, Ravinder had officiated in several top domestic hockey events. He had also officiated at the Indira Gandhi International Hockey Gold Cup Lucknow in 1988.

Expressing Hockey India's deepest condolences to Ravinder's family, President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "We at Hockey India are extremely saddened to hear the news of Ravinder's demise. His passing away has shocked the hockey fraternity. We extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief."

Hockey Hockey India 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X