Former Indian hockey star Bimal Lakra hospitalised after collapsing in field

Former Indian hockey player Bimal Lakra was hospitalised on Tuesday after being found unconscious in a field near his native village Tansar in Simdega district, Jharkhand. The 45-year-old ex-midfielder was immediately moved to Curesta Hospital in Ranchi after a CT scan revealed a blood clot in his brain.

According to Manoj Konbegi, Vice President of Hockey Jharkhand and President of Simdega Hockey, Lakra had collapsed while working in his field. Initially taken to Kurdeg for first aid, he was later referred to Simdega Sadar Hospital, where a CT scan prompted doctors to rush him to Ranchi for advanced neurological treatment.

Lakra was a vital part of India’s 2002 Asian Games squad, which clinched a silver medal in Busan. Known for his skill and control in the midfield, he represented the country with distinction during his career. His siblings, Birendra Lakra (former Indian men's team defender and Olympian) and Asunta Lakra (former India women's captain), have also donned national colours, making the Lakras a rare sporting family in Indian hockey.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has expressed concern over Lakra’s health and directed Health Minister Irfan Ansari and Sports Minister Sudivya Kumar to monitor the situation closely and ensure the best possible medical care. Soren has asked to be kept updated on his condition.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the Indian hockey fraternity, with fans and former teammates hoping for his speedy recovery. A decorated athlete and mentor to young players in Jharkhand, Lakra remains an influential figure in the region's hockey circuit.

Update:

Very good update by Bholenath ji of @TheHockeyIndia and Govt. Of Jharkhand. Thankfully Bimal Lakra seems to be getting the best treatment and support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/V9cQ54q1Vc — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) July 1, 2025





There is some encouraging news regarding his condition. Former India hockey captain Viren Rasquinha shared on X (formerly Twitter)

"Very good update by Bholenath ji of The Hockey India and Govt. Of Jharkhand. Thankfully Bimal Lakra seems to be getting the best treatment and support."