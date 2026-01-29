Hockey: Former India coach Michael Nobbs passes away

Former Indian men's hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away after a long battle with cancer on Thursday.

The 72-year-old Nobbs is survived by his daughter Kaitlin Nobbs – an Australian hockey star, and wife Lee Caps, a former international hockey player for the Hockeyroos.

"Hockey Australia extends its deepest condolences to Michael's family, friends, former teammates, players and all those whose lives and careers were shaped by his contribution to hockey," said Hockey Australia in a statement.

"He will be remembered as a proud Kookaburra, a respected professional, and a servant of the sport," they further added.

Nobbs was appointed as the Indian national coach in 2011 after the team failed to qualify for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

He helped the men in blue qualify for the 2012 London Olympics, where they finished last.

Nobbs represented Australia 76 times in a six-year period between 1979 and 1985. He was also a part of the Australian team in the 1981 FIH World Cup and the 1984 LA Olympics.