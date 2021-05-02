Former hockey player and administrator YP Vohra passes away after COVID complications

Former national-level hockey player and administrator YP Vohra passed away in Panchkula on Friday after a heart failure due to post-Covid complications. Vohra passed away at the age of 92. He was the founding secretary-general of the Chandigarh Olympic Association and the former general secretary of Hockey Chandigarh.



Vohra was a contemporary of hockey legend Balbir Singh Senior. Vohra recovered from COVID last week and was discharged from the hospital but his condition worsened. He is also the grandfather of Manan Vohra who is currently playing the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan Royals.



He had been running the all-India Gurmeet Memorial Hockey Tournament after the death of his elder brother SN Vohra. He is survived by his wife and two sons. He dedicated his entire life to his 'first love'- Sports-hockey in particular. Able administrator for 25 years, he was a man of principle and a rare combination of integrity, simplicity who carried along with everybody.







