Former Indian men's hockey coach Graham Reid leaves with a gratitude note

Former coach of the Indian Men's Hockey team, Graham Reid took social media platform Twitter to express his gratitude for his stint of four years.

The Australian resigned from his position just two days after the team's disastrous home World Cup campaign. Despite having a contract till Paris Olympics, Reid decided to end his tenure by taking responsibility for India's dismal performance at the Hockey World Cup.

In his farewell note on Twitter, Graham Reid said," Earlier this week saw my last day as the Chief Coach of the Indian men's hockey team. It's been an incredible 4 years, filled with moments of success and challenges. Winning an Olympic Bronze and Comm Games Silver medal are achievements we can all be very proud of."

Earlier this week saw my last day as the Chief Coach of the Indian men's hockey team. It's been an incredible 4 years, filled with moments of success and challenges. Winning an Olympic Bronze and Comm Games Silver medal are achievements we can all be very proud of. 1/7 — Graham Reid (@reidgj) March 3, 2023

Graham Reid was instrumental in getting the historic bronze medal at Olympic Games in 2020 which came after four decades. He also guided India to a Commonwealth Games silver medal and third place in FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22 season.



The Graham Reid era saw a change in Indian hockey. His work with strength and conditioning coach Robin Akrell saw the Indian team achieve insane fitness levels during the Tokyo Olympics.

Apologizing for the world cup debacle, Reid wrote," Although the recent World Cup didn't go as planned, I still fully believe in this group's abilities to accomplish more. I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with such an amazing team."

Graham Reid oversaw the debut of many young players including the likes of Simranjeet Singh, Mandeep Mor, Karthi Selvam, Rajkumar Pal, and many more.

Thanking Indian fans and requesting them to be kind to the players, Reid wrote, "To the Indian public, I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support throughout my tenure. Although we may not have always seen eye to eye, your passion and love for hockey have always been evident in your joy and your disappointment."

"Please remember that these players are humans and are vulnerable just like the rest of us, so let's continue to support them with positivity. I am excited to see what these guys achieve in the future, and I thank you once again for the lifelong memories," he concluded.

Craig Fulton has been announced as the new head coach of Indian men's hockey team and will oversee FIH Pro League home games in Rourkela,