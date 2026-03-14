FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers: India finish runner up after loss to England

India finished in second place at the 2026 FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, falling to a 0-2 loss against England in the final on Saturday.

Grace Balsdon (13’) and Elizabeth Neal (43’) found the back of the net for England.

India began the game on the front foot with Navneet Kaur helping her side earn a penalty corner within the opening two minutes. However, her drag flick was kept out by the England goalkeeper.

The hosts showed great discipline, maintaining a solid defensive shape while also making inroads on the end of the field. However, England grew into the game towards the end of the first quarter, earning a penalty corner with two minutes to go.

Grace Balsdon (13’) made the most of that opportunity, finding the back of the net with her drag flick and scoring her fifth goal from a penalty corner in this tournament, to give England the lead.

The second quarter began in a similar manner to the first, with both teams not giving much away in this engaging contest. With eight circle penetrations in the first half, India were asking questions of the England defence but didn’t really test the England goalkeeper, allowing the visitors to hold onto their one-goal advantage at half time.

With the lead, England controlled the tempo of the game by neatly working the ball and maintaining possession.

India had a few opportunities to pile on the pressure, but the visitors stood firm at the back. They eventually doubled their lead courtesy Elizabeth Neal (43’).

The midfielder was fortunate as her effort deflected off an Indian defender before finding its way past Bichu Devi, giving England a 2-0 lead at the end of the third quarter.

India continued to push forward in search of a goal that would get them back into the game. With the scoreline in their favor, England remained positive in their approach and ensured they don’t go into a shell to give the hosts an opportunity.

It was a free-flowing final quarter as India earned a penalty corner in the dying moments. However, they couldn’t find the back of the net and eventually succumbed to a two-goal loss.