FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India and Pakistan drawn in same group

India and Pakistan were drawn in same group as the draw ceremony for the upcoming 2026 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup was held at the Wagener Stadium in Amsterdam, Netherlands on Tuesday.

Also placed in Group D of the men's competition along with India and Pakistan are England and Wales.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's team were also placed in Group D. They will have a tough road ahead with Asia's best China, South Africa, and England – the team they lost to in the World Cup Qualifiers Final – in the same group.

Women's Groups

Pool A: Netherlands, Australia, Chile, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Argentina, Germany, USA, Scotland (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Belgium, Spain, New Zealand, Ireland (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: China, England, India, South Africa (playing in the Netherlands)

Men's Groups

Pool A: Netherlands, Argentina, New Zealand, Japan (playing in the Netherlands)

Pool B: Belgium, Germany, France, Malaysia (playing in Belgium)

Pool C: Australia, Spain, Ireland, South Africa (playing in Belgium)

Pool D: England, India, Pakistan, Wales (playing in the Netherlands)

The draw was done by international hockey legends Naomie van As, Barbara Neelen and Teun de Nooijer, as well as DJ La Fuente, who was announced as Dutch Ambassador for the World Cup during the ceremony.

Match schedule

The FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and Netherlands 2026 will be held in Amsterdam and Wavre from 15 to 30 August 2026. The full match schedule will be announced on 18 March, 2026.