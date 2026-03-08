Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Hockey

FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Highlights: India beat Uruguay 4-0 - Scores, updates, blog

Follow highlights from the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers India vs Uruguay match.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals. (Photo credit: Hockey India)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 March 2026 9:22 PM IST

2026 FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Highlights: Hosts India defeated Uruguay 4-0 in their opening match of the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Annu (21), Ishika (39), Lalremsiami (49) and Rutuja (58') scored for India.

With this win, Indian women's registered their first win of the season. This was coach Sjoerd Marijne's first assignment.

India have been placed in Group B alongside Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales. They will face Scotland tomorrow.

As it happened.



Live Updates

2026-03-08 13:28:55
