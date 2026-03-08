Hockey
FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Highlights: India beat Uruguay 4-0 - Scores, updates, blog
Follow highlights from the FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers India vs Uruguay match.
2026 FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Highlights: Hosts India defeated Uruguay 4-0 in their opening match of the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Sunday.
Annu (21), Ishika (39), Lalremsiami (49) and Rutuja (58') scored for India.
With this win, Indian women's registered their first win of the season. This was coach Sjoerd Marijne's first assignment.
India have been placed in Group B alongside Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales. They will face Scotland tomorrow.
As it happened.
Live Updates
- 8 March 2026 9:17 PM IST
Full TIme: India beat Uruguay 4-0.
India defeat Uruguay 4-0 in their opening match. This marks India’s first win of the season and is sure to boost their confidence going forward.
Annu (21), Ishika (39), Lalremsiami (49) and Rutuja (58') scored for the hosts.
- 8 March 2026 9:12 PM IST
Q4: GOALLLL Rutuja on attack
Rutuja builds an attack and take a direct shot to score in the 58th minute. India leads 4-0.
- 8 March 2026 9:04 PM IST
Q4: GOAL for India. Lalremsiami scores!
A beautiful goal from Lalremsiami in the 49th minute add to India's score.
India comfortably leads 3-0.
- 8 March 2026 8:56 PM IST
Q3: India 2-0 Uruguay
Final 15 minutes of play remaining. India will enter the final quarter with 2 goals cushion. So far, they have dominated the proceedings.
- 8 March 2026 8:51 PM IST
Q3: PC for Uruguay
Uruguay responds with a PC. Their effort is on target but a deflection from Uruguan stick send the ball wide.
Five minutes of play remaining in third quarter. Green card to Magdalena Gomez.
- 8 March 2026 8:48 PM IST
Q3: Ishika scores in 39th minute
Rutuja builds from the right flank and a good save from the Uruguay goalkeeper.
India continues to press and Ishika scores a field goal in 39th minute. India now leads 2-0.
- 8 March 2026 8:45 PM IST
Q3: PC for India
India earn a penalty corner.
But an early charge from Uruguay defender, they will be with one less. Manisha takes a shot on target, but a mix-up in the execution leads to another penalty corner.
Navneet takes the drag this time as the ball hit the nets but the umpire disallows it. A review umpire says 'no advice possible'. The game resumes.
- 8 March 2026 8:41 PM IST
Q3: Both teams on attack
Uruguay had a close chance after intercepting the ball from the Indian attackers and building an attack down the left flank.
In response, Salima Tete set up Navneet Kaur in the centre, but the score remains unchanged.
- 8 March 2026 8:26 PM IST
Half Time: India 1-0 Uruguay
At halftime, India leads with 1-0. But let's have a look at other stats that define the match.
Penalty Corners: India 4, Uruguay 1.
Circle Penetrations: India 11, Uruguay 5.
Goals scored: India 1, Uruguay 0.
- 8 March 2026 8:24 PM IST
Q2: PC for Uruguay
Uruguay digs deep for their first PC. Just 2 minutes to half time. Sushila Chanu intercepts and reflects the ball out.