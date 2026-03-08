FIH Women's World Cup Qualifiers Highlights: India beat Uruguay 4-0 - Scores, updates, blog

2026 FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers Highlights: Hosts India defeated Uruguay 4-0 in their opening match of the 2026 FIH Women’s World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Annu (21), Ishika (39), Lalremsiami (49) and Rutuja (58') scored for India.

With this win, Indian women's registered their first win of the season. This was coach Sjoerd Marijne's first assignment.

India have been placed in Group B alongside Scotland, Uruguay, and Wales. They will face Scotland tomorrow.

